San Marcos schools working to finish buildings as new new academic year begins

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — There are more than 8,000 students who will go to school at San Marcos Independent School District.

Some students of San Marcos High will soon enjoy a new building that will offer audio and visual production tools and automechanic courses.

But the building won’t be ready until October.

The exact date is not known.

SMISD says the addition to the high school campus is on schedule and so is the work being done to Rodriguez Elementary School.

From the outside, making the deadline of August 21 might be close for Rodriguez Elementary.

But SMISD says they will open the new elementary school on time.

They did say that there will be some minor work that will need to be done after the school opens, but says that it will not pose a risk to anyone. There will also be remodeling work done to all of its schools in the district and that work will go on through out the school year.