San Marcos residents report armed man going to door-to-door demanding cash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are asking for the public’s help finding information about a man that residents have reported is going door-to-door at an apartment complex.

According to San Marcos Police Department, residents of the Village at Telluride, located at 201 Telluride Street, have reported they were visited by a man wearing a black bandanna over his face — holding a pistol and demanding money and other goods.

Witnesses describe the man as African-American, about 5’10, with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Some reports allege that the man entered homes and made demands for money.

If you witnessed this or have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 753-2317.