San Marcos residents cleared to leave their homes after SWAT response

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Residents in the Sunset Acres neighborhood in San Marcos are now free to leave their homes, after police and SWAT responded to a situation that turned out to be false.

Wednesday afternoon, those who lived on Parker Drive in the neighborhood were asked by San Marcos police to stay indoors and away from windows, due to an ‘ongoing situation.’ They also asked other residents to avoid the area.

But around 5:40 p.m., police said residents were free to leave their homes after finding that the caller’s information was inaccurate.

San Marcos police said SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the neighborhood, but didn’t need to take any action.

“SMPD will always respond with the utmost caution in order to keep the community and our officers safe and secure,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We are thankful for the peaceful resolution.”