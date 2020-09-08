San Marcos reports its 13th traffic fatality of 2020 over Labor Day weekend

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man from San Antonio died in a multi-vehicle collision in San Marcos Sunday afternoon, according to the City of San Marcos.

The City says Kyle Nissen of San Marcos was driving westbound on West Wonder World Lane when he swiped a car in the next lane and eventually struck four other vehicles.

David Hollinbeck, 61, and his wife, Toni, were in one of those four vehicles, resulting in Mr. Hollinbeck’s death. His wife was transported to and later released from Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle the same day.

Every other driver and passenger involved in the incident was also transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

The San Marcos Collision Investigation Team is investigating and believes alcohol may have played a role in the incident. San Marcos Police obtained a blood search warrant for Nissen and additional warrants are a possibility.

The city has now experienced the highest number of traffic fatalities in a single year since 2012 due to this incident, according to the press release.