San Marcos record store memorabilia to be sold online in honor of late owner

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN)—A beloved record store in San Marcos is getting new life.

Thomas Escalante, a Sundance Records team member and close family friend of late owner Bobby Barnard, said old items from the record store will be sold online to honor Barnard’s memory.

Barnard passed away in August 2020. The store closed in 2012, but is set to reopen later this year.

The announcement, made on Facebook, has created a lot of buzz in the community.

From the feedback the Facebook post received, it’s clear the store and Bobby are still deeply loved in the community.

We will have more details on when items will be put online and up for sale.

Former Sundance Records owner Bobby Barnard

Former Sundance Records owner Bobby Barnard

Former Sundance Records owner Bobby Barnard

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington after KXAN News at 5.