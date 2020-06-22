San Marcos racks up half a million dollars in owed utility bills during pandemic

San Marcos city council members have extended a temporary suspension in utility disconnects for another 30 days, now set to expire in July.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos is extending its freeze on utility disconnects for another month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

City council members initially decided to suspend utility disconnects for 90 days, set to expire Monday, June 22.

On Thursday, city council members decided to extend the program while staff work to find a way to transition back to normal operations.

“We will have a definitive resolution on July 7th,” said Mayor Jane Hughson at Thursday’s special city council meeting.

The city has coordinated 1,518 payment arrangements since March 23, according to Ernest Cavasos, utility customer service and information system manager.

As of June 8, utility customers 60 days past due owed San Marcos $500,000, said Victoria Runkle, interim finance director.

Options to help customers include using COVID-19 funding and dipping into the Community Action Fund, which currently has $93,000, according to Runkle.

The city is also offering a waiver on late fees on a case-by-case basis. So far, Cavasos says 250 people have applied for and received the waiver.

Kyle city council members made a similar move last week to extend utility suspensions until staff works on an emergency funding grant. In March, Austin Energy also suspended disconnects because of the pandemic.