San Marcos prepares for football fans rolling in for Texas State season opener

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas State Bobcats are kicking off their football season at home against Southern Methodist University Saturday.

Capacity at Bobcat Stadium will be limited to just 25%. It can hold 30,000 fans, but only 7,500 will be allowed inside.

All seats will be assigned with social distancing measures in place. There will also be no tailgating allowed this season.

With all these changes, businesses in downtown San Marcos are ready to welcome fans.

“We’ll be ready to go… we’ll see what happens when the crowd shows up. Everyone has played nice so far,” said Travis Kelsey, owner of the Taproom and the Porch on Hopkins Street. “I think it should be great.”

Folks in San Marcos say it’s important that everyone plays it safe.

“It’s going to be a challenge–everyone is trying to figure out how we’re going to make this happen. I think the fans will rise to the occasion, and everyone will make this a great game-day experience,” said Bobcat fan Roger Boyd.

Residents ask that if you’re coming to San Marcos, don’t go to the game or a business if you’re not feeling well and wear a mask.