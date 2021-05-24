San Marcos Premium Outlets hiring more than 60 positions — learn how to apply

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Many businesses are beefing up their staff numbers after pandemic restrictions were loosened this month. That includes the San Marcos Premium Outlets.

It is hosting a virtual job fair to fill more than 60 open positions for more than 40 retailers in the mall, including Coach, Converse, Gap Outlet, Guess Factory, Neiman Marcus, Jimmy Choo, Lucky Brand Jeans, Lindt Chocolate and Stuart Weitzman.

The positions range from management to sales associates, according to a press release. You can see a list of open jobs online here.

The virtual job fair starts Monday and goes through Thursday, July 1.

On Friday, the Texas Workforce Commission reported the Austin area’s unemployment rate for April was 4.5%, the first time it has been below 5% since December.

And effective June 26, Texas will also end its participation in pandemic-related federal unemployment compensation. This includes ending a $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the federal program.