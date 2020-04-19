Police officer killed, two more injured in active shooter situation in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A police officer is dead and two other officers were injured Saturday during an active shooter situation in San Marcos, according to a San Marcos city council member.

The alleged shooter is also dead, the city council member confirmed to KXAN.

The San Marcos Police Department posted on Facebook around 7:15 p.m., urging people in the area to shelter in place as they responded to an “incident” on Hunter Road. Officers closed the street from Reimer Avenue to McCarty Road, which is just west of Interstate Highway 35.

The intersection of Barnes and McCarty Lane is blocked off by police. (KXAN Photo: Tim Holcomb)

Charley Wilkison, the Executive Director of Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said in a tweet that the shooting involved San Marcos Police Department officers and it began as a family violence call.

Wilkison said one of the two injured officers is in critical condition.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement calling the shooting a reminder of service and sacrifice by law enforcement.

“Tonight’s (Saturday’s) shooting in San Marcos is a somber reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. I am grateful for the swift action of the San Marcos Police Department in containing the threat and minimizing the loss of life. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officer killed and for those injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities.”

Our hearts are heavy as we pray for our brothers and sisters at the San Marcos Police Department as well as their families. pic.twitter.com/nuyQKZeRWz — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) April 19, 2020

Photos viewers sent in of the scene showed numerous police units lined up in the area. Officers concluded the area was secure around 7:45 p.m. with no additional threat to the public.