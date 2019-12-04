Live Now
San Marcos police to honor fallen officer Kenneth Copeland on 2nd anniversary of his death

Hays

by: Billy Gates

Kenneth Copeland memorial

A memorial for fallen San Marcos police officer Kenneth Copeland will be held Wednesday afternoon outside the San Marcos Police Department. (KXAN photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department will hold a memorial Wednesday for an officer killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Officer Kenneth Copeland was shot and killed while serving a warrant two years ago. He was the first officer killed while on patrol in the department’s history.

The memorial is at 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, in front of the San Marcos Police Station. Police chaplain Pastor Jeff Latham will lead a prayer of remembrance, and the ceremony will be next to a tree planted in Copeland’s honor last year.

Stewart Mettz, 51, was indicted by a Hays County grand jury on capital murder in connection to Copeland’s death in 2018. Authorities say when Copeland went to serve a warrant for assault and injury to an elderly person, Mettz opened the door and fired at officers, hitting Copeland twice.

Copeland was rushed to the hospital, but later died.

