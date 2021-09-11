San Marcos police officer who lost her leg in 2019 crash given newly refurbished car

San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier, who lost a leg while on duty two years ago, was honored and presented with keys to a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO. (Courtesy Caliber Collision)

GRAPEVINE (KXAN) — A San Marcos police officer who lost her leg in 2019 after being hit by a suspected drunk driver was gifted a newly refurbished car Saturday morning.

Officer Claudia Cormier was cleaning up an accident on I-35 in May 2019 when she was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Cormier lost her leg in the incident and the driver, Neil Sheehan, was arrested and charged with intoxication, assault on a public servant and failure to slow causing serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 11, Cormier was honored with a refurbished vehicle donated by GEICO and Caliber Collision-Lewisville during the opening ceremonies of the Back the Blue Motorcycle Rodeo.

San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier, who lost a leg while on duty two years ago, was honored and presented with keys to a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO. (Courtesy Caliber Collision)

San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier, who lost a leg while on duty two years ago, was honored and presented with keys to a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO. (Courtesy Caliber Collision)

San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier, who lost a leg while on duty two years ago, was honored and presented with keys to a newly refurbished vehicle from Caliber Collision and GEICO. (Courtesy Caliber Collision)

According to Caliber, Cormier has endured multiple surgeries and hours of physical therapy in the two years since the incident, while sharing one car with her husband, Jason, who is also a police officer in San Marcos.

Cormier was nominated for the vehicle donation by the Peace Officers Angel Foundation.