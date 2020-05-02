San Marcos police officer released from hospital nearly 2 weeks after deadly ambush

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Nearly two weeks after the ambush that resulted in the death of his fellow officer Justin Putnam, San Marcos Police Department officer Franco Stewart was discharged from the hospital — with a hero’s send-off.

(Courtesy of Ascension Seton Hays)

As Stewart was wheeled out of Ascension Seton Hays on Friday, nurses, doctors, and support staff lined the halls holding signs — clapping and cheering their support and respect for the officer.

On April 29, SMPD officer Justin Mueller was also released from Ascension Seton Hays, he too received a “Hero Salute” tribute as he was discharged.