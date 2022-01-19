San Marcos police officer fired after ‘not paying attention’ during 2020 fatal car crash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Ryan Hartman is no longer a San Marcos police officer, a letter from the city manager said Tuesday.

San Marcos city officials released the letter Bert Lumbreras sent to the city council that outlined why Hartman, a sergeant with the department, was fired.

“Sergeant Hartman’s indefinite suspension came as the result of sustained misconduct related to dereliction of duty and insubordination,” the letter said. “Chief Standridge indefinitely suspended Mr. Hartman effective this evening, January 18, 2022.”

The letter also said Hartman doesn’t have the right to appeal the decision, and that in the civil service environment, “an indefinite suspension is equivalent to a termination.”

Hartman was involved in a 2020 off-duty car crash in Caldwell County that killed Jennifer Miller. While Hartman wasn’t charged with a crime, he was still put on administrative leave after the crash until November of that year as the department investigated it. Bodycam video after the crash recorded Hartman identifying himself as a San Marcos police officer and admitting to “not paying attention” while he was driving, leading to the crash that killed Miller.

An open beer was found in Hartman’s truck following the crash, and after a blood search warrant was obtained hours after the crash, his blood alcohol concentration was within the legal limit to drive. Hartman initially refused a sobriety test.

Miller’s partner, Pamela Watts, has been vocal about Hartman losing his job since the crash. Watts was in the car when the crash occurred and has repeatedly asked that Hartman be fired for what happened.