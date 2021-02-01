San Marcos police officer and K-9 rescue two girls from carjacking

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — A string of carjackings in San Marcos left two girls caught in the crossfire.

San Marcos police said on, Jan. 22, officer Stephen Saver and his K-9 officer, Rex, responded to the incident.

Christian lee Guzman Photo: San Marcos Police Department

According to police, the suspect, Christian Lee Guzman, first injured a woman, and stole her car outside of the Ecno Lodge Hotel on Guadalupe Street.

Next, police said Guzman attempted another carjacking outside of San Marcos High School.

After that attempt, Guzman tried to steal a vehicle plugged into the Tesla Charging station behind the San Marcos Premium Outlets, SMPD says.

Officer Sarver said he and Guzman had an intense struggle, as Guzman tried to steal the third car outside of the outlets. At the time, Sarver had no idea there were two girls — a 10 and 15-year-old — inside the car.

Sarver said the girls were crying and screaming for help, and that Rex was able to block a possible escape path.

He also says, shortly after, Rex was able to console the children, giving them emotional support.

It’s uncommon for a K-9 to be trained to spring into action at a moments notice, and also, still able to be friendly and social with strangers, Sarver said.

A situation that could have ended worse leaves Sarver thankful he and other officers were able to get it under control.

Guzman is still in the Hays County Jail charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, interference with a 911 call, endangering a child, evading in a vehicle and on foot, resisting arrest, attempted escape and criminal mischief.