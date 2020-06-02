San Marcos police need public’s help finding driver of fatal hit-and-run

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking along a San Marcos road Monday night. San Marcos police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of the vehicle.

Dwight Garrett Thomas, 41, was walking on either the edge of the sidewalk or the bicycle lane of Post Road with another man when he was hit by what police believe is a maroon Ford Explorer, SMPD says.

Thomas was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle where he died during the night, according to police.

Based on evidence at the scene, police say the vehicle is believed to be a maroon 2002-2005 Ford Explorer — possibly the Sport Trac model. The vehicle will be missing the right-front-side turn signal and possibly has a broken front right headlight, as well.

The vehicle left the scene in the 1600 block of Post Road going inbound into San Marcos, police say.

“Our community has already helped us identify one hit and run driver this year,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett in a release. “We are asking witnesses and anyone who recognizes the vehicle description to come forward and help us solve this crime.”

Anyone with any information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Sergeant Sam Myers at 512-753-2182.