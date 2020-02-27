San Marcos police need help finding missing 70-year-old with cognitive impairment

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are searching for a 70-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment who has been missing since 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
According to San Marcos Police Department, Larry Glenn Gooch, was last seen at 1301 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos. He was driving a gold 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate 3NRHS.
Gooch is described as being 5’04”, 180 pounds with white hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his chest and upper left arm.
Police believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.
If you have any information or see him, you’re asked to call (512) 753-2108.