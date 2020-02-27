San Marcos police need help finding missing 70-year-old with cognitive impairment

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are searching for a 70-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment who has been missing since 9:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A photo of the type of vehicle Gooch may be driving (SMPD)

According to San Marcos Police Department, Larry Glenn Gooch, was last seen at 1301 Wonder World Drive in San Marcos. He was driving a gold 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis with license plate 3NRHS.

Gooch is described as being 5’04”, 180 pounds with white hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his chest and upper left arm.

Police believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information or see him, you’re asked to call (512) 753-2108.