SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is placing officers around day cares in the area Wednesday morning after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip, according to its Facebook page.

The reported tip said an “unknown person was going to invoke violence at a daycare in San Marcos,” the Facebook post read.

SMPD said the location of the threat was not specific, and police in San Marcos, California were also notified as a precaution.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies are also aware, according to the post.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.