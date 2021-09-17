San Marcos police: Man killed in his sleep, likely from neighbor’s misfired gun

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot in his sleep Thursday morning due to a “negligently discharged” gun, police with the San Marcos Police Department said.

SMPD said officers responded to The Lyndon at Springtown apartments at 11:30 a.m. to help EMS. When officers got there, they found Austin Salyer, 20, dead.

The early investigation by SMPD found Salyer likely was shot while he slept as a result of a gun that was “negligently discharged” from a neighboring apartment.

SMPD said evidence was collected, and the gun involved was seized. The person suspected of firing the shot has been interviewed related to Salyer’s death.

The case will be investigated further, according to police, and reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.