San Marcos police looking for suspect in deadly I-35 hit-and-run

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in San Marcos are looking for a white box truck with a yellow cab in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday.

San Marcos police say the truck collided with a silver Mazda at 2:15 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 35 near Wonder World Drive. Witnesses told police the vehicles ran into each other near the ramp that meets the main lanes, and the Mazda flipped. The truck kept driving and fled the scene, police said.

The driver of the Mazda, 18-year-old Iliana Velez of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SMPD hasn’t found the truck or identified the driver of it. It is investigating the crash, and if anyone has information about what happened, they should contact Sergeant Myers with SMPD at smyers@sanmarcostx.gov.

It’s the first deadly traffic crash SMPD is investigating in 2022.