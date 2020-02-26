San Marcos police involved in two separate chases in similar locations

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were arrested after two separate chases with police in similar locations of San Marcos early Tuesday morning.

The first chase with the San Marcos Police Department began around 12 a.m. Tuesday on Craddock Avenue, according to police.

Police say 20-year-old Aubrianna Alvarez reversed her car and backed into a patrol car before leaving the scene when she was initially pulled over by SMPD.

Officers were able to stop Alvarez’s car and remove her through the window after she refused to get out, police say.

Alavarez is facing several charges including assault on a public servant, reckless driving and evading arrest with a vehicle.

San Marcos Police Department

San Marcos police pulled over a car around 12:15 a.m. near The Edge Apartments on Old Ranch Road 12 that resulted in a second chase.

Police say they stopped a car being driven by 19-year-old Elijah Montez when it took off going over sidewalks and through the grass behind the complex.

Officers say once the car was stopped Montez ran off on foot.

“At that point, the driver fled on foot,” San Marcos Interim Chief Bob Klett said, “He was then tased and quickly arrested by officers.”

Montez is facing several charges including reckless driving and evading with a vehicle.

Police say no shots were fired in either chase and nobody was hurt — despite reports on social media. Craddock Avenue intersects with Old Ranch Road 12.