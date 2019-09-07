San Marcos police investigating fatal crash, officers say motorcycle hit a tree

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are investigating a single-car accident that occurred on Post Road early Friday morning and ended in the death of a 30-year-old man.

According to the City of San Marcos, Justin David Malott was pronounced dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Post Road. San Marcos police say Malott was driving his 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle northbound on Post before he left the roadway to the right and hit a tree.

SMPD says there is no indication that any other vehicle was involved.

This is the seventh traffic fatality in San Marcos in 2019.