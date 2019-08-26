San Marcos police investigate Saturday homicide near Veterans Park

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday near Veterans Park.

SMPD says someone reported seeing a dead person in a drainage creek near the park at 320 Mariposa Street. Officers arrived around 10:42 a.m. and found a man with stab wounds in his chest. About 30 feet farther up the embankment, police found the man’s campsite.

The victim’s name is not being released until family are notified. Anyone with information about the homicide can call Detective Michael Casillas at 512-754-2202.