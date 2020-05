SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department building, located at 2300 S. I-35, is being evacuated Tuesday night due to a potential gas leak after a vehicle hit a gas main.

According to the City of San Marcos, 911 calls are being transferred to the Hays County Dispatch. The non-emergency line will be temporarily unavailable.

