San Marcos police arrest suspect in year-old murder case

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — U.S. Marshals arrested a murder suspect Thursday from a case out of San Marcos from last October.

The suspect is identified as 28-year-old Jesus Miguel Villarreal Jr. He is a suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Robert Lee Castaneda.

Castaneda was shot in the torso and arm outside an apartment at the Twin Lakes Villas located at 2917 Hunter Rd. around 2:17 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. According to the arrest affidavit, Villarreal and Castaneda were roommates.

The affidavit alleges that Villarreal took a camo backpack, three jars of marijuana and $3,000 belonging to Castaneda from their apartment the night of the murder.

Tuesday, Sept. 18, the San Marcos police requested help from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Villarreal.

According to the investigation, Villarreal was located in North Texas and was arrested with assistance from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Thursday.

Villarreal was booked into the Erath County Jail located southwest of Fort Worth. He is awaiting extradition to Hays County. He is facing murder charges as well as a charge of tampering with physical evidence.