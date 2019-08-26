San Marcos police arrest man accused of string of armed robberies

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police have arrested a man in connection to a string of armed robberies on Aug. 15 and 22 at The Cedars Apartments in San Marcos.

According to San Marcos Police Department, John Edward Muzquiz, 21, was identified as a suspect in the robberies, the first of which happened around 10 p.m. Aug. 15. Police investigated another one that night.

Police say then, on Aug. 22, they received several calls about robberies at the complex, one at 10:43 p.m. and another at 10:47 p.m. Both victims reported that a Hispanic man with face tattoos approached them while holding a gun.

Muzquiz is being held in Hays County Jail on two counts of aggravated robbery for the Aug. 15 incidents. He is awaiting further charges.