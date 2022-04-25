SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department has arrested one person in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Interstate 35 early Monday.

San Marcos Police said the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. April 25 on southbound I-35 near mile marker 210.

When emergency crews arrived, SMPD said they found a white Chevrolet truck on its roof in the southbound lanes. Police said the driver of the truck fled on foot. A gray car then hit the truck, causing the car to leave the roadway and hit a “large highway sign.” Police said the driver of the gray car, Myron Liggins, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another car was involved in the crash, but the driver of that vehicle did not have injuries.

SMPD said a drone was used to search the area and found the driver of the truck in a nearby parking lot. Rodolfo Lopez Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and accident involving causing death.

The interstate was closed for more than five hours Monday, San Marcos police said.

Lopez remains in the Hays County jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond.