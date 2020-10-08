San Marcos police arrest 1, search for more suspects after shots fired at 3 weekend parties

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police arrested one person accused of firing a shot into the air after not being let into a party Sunday.

Checotah Lane Peachee, 24, of Rowlett, Texas was arrested and charged with deadly conduct in an incident that took place at a Craddock Avenue apartment complex.

Now, police are asking for help in finding more suspects related to two other deadly conduct incidents over the weekend that all happened in a similar way. All incidents involved large parties and people firing shots.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Around 1:55 a.m., officers responded to the Cottages at San Marcos in the 1400 block of Craddock Avenue, according to police.

Police said witnesses reported they heard multiple gunshots near building 1100, where a large party was taking place. Witnesses also reported two Black men, one wearing a red shirt and jeans and another wearing a white shirt and jeans, ran away and left in a red Dodge Charger, according to police.

Officers found shell casings at the scene as evidence.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Around 1:04 a.m., officers responded to the Thompson in the 1600 block of Mill Street, police said.

Witnesses showed officers a large party taking place at building 11, police said. They described an argument between two groups of party goers who started firing guns without hitting anyone.

Police said witnesses reported some of the people who fired shots left in a grey Ford F150. They weren’t able to give descriptions of them to the officers.

According to police, officers also found shell casings at this scene.

Sunday, Oct. 4 – suspect arrested

About a couple hours after the first Sunday disturbance, police said around 3:38 a.m. officers responded to the Retreat Apartments in the 500 block of Craddock Avenue.

The victim reported he was having a party when unknown men tried to enter. They were told they couldn’t come in, and one of them threw a rock and broke a window to the apartment, police said.

A witness heard another man from the group say they were going to shoot and one person fired once into the air, according to police. The men left in a white Dodge Charger.

Officers were able to find the car and weapon and arrest Peachee, who they believed fired the shot. A warrant for the person who threw the rock is forthcoming, according to police.

San Marcos police ask anyone who has information about the incidents at the Cottages and the Thompson to call the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (512) 753-2300.