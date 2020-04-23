San Marcos officer injured in shooting moved from ICU after exceptional progress

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos police officer with serious injuries following an ambush shooting over the weekend is improving, according to the police department.

Officer Justin Mueller was in critical condition and seriously wounded when he and other SMPD officers responded to a domestic violence call at a San Marcos apartment complex Saturday evening. In the shooting attack during the response, officer Justin Putnam, 31, was killed.

As of Wednesday, officer Mueller is making exceptional progress, walking around and has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, SMPD says.

Officer Franco Stewart was also seriously injured in the attack. SMPD reports Stewart remains in ICU “for now.” His team says he has improved drastically and making progress, police say.

Both officers were taken to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle where they underwent surgery late on Saturday night.

No decision on funeral service for Justin Putnam

The family of Justin Putnam hasn’t made a decision on a funeral service for their fallen officer as of Wednesday, the City of San Marcos announced.

SMPD wanted to clarify that information following reports of misinformation on social media about the funeral. The City says when information becomes available, it will be posted on the city and police department websites.

SMPD says it’s thankful for the “heartfelt support and love we receive daily.”

“Though our hearts are broken, we remain in awe of this community and the response from many across the country. There are no words to fully express our thanks to each of you. Cards and letters may be sent to SMPD, 2300 South Interstate Highway 35, San Marcos, TX 78666,” a SMPD Facebook post said.