San Marcos officer hit by car in April making progress in recovery

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police officer Paul Beller continues to recover in a Houston facility after being hit by a car on Interstate 35 three months ago, the San Marcos Police Department says.

Beller is undergoing “intense rehabilitation therapy, and is making improvements every week,” the department said. Beller was on his way to clear pieces of wood off the freeway when a car hit him as he was getting out of his patrol car in April.

The department said Beller is walking with help from a walking boot, he’s able to speak and he’s coherent and working to regain use of parts of the left side of his body.

He’s scheduled for surgery on his skull soon, and the department said doctors are using 3D-printed parts, and the hope is the parts will help him “make greater strides in his future recovery.”

Donations for Officer Beller can be made through the San Marcos Citizen Police Acedemy Alumni Association website.

The department wants to remind everyone that it’s the law to slow down and move over for police and other emergency personnel while they respond to incidents on roadways.