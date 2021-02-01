San Marcos offers small businesses rapid COVID-19 testing

This image provided by Abbott Laboratories shows the company’s BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 nasal swab test. After months of struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. is now capable of testing some 3 million people daily thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the testing boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results. (Abbott Laboratories via AP)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Small businesses in San Marcos are invited to apply for free BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests.

The BinaxNOW test kits are part of the Small Business COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) created in December. On Jan. 22, Abbott invited San Marcos to participate in the program.

Businesses can now request packages of 40 tests from the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce on a first come, first served basis. With the BinaxNOW kits, employees will get results within 15 minutes.

Participants will need to complete mandatory testing protocol training and report every test result. A plan needs to be created for employees who test positive and at least 70% of test kits must be used, according to the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce.

There are a limited number of tests available. The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce encourages small businesses to fill out this survey by Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. The commerce will start notifying businesses of their acceptance by Feb. 9.