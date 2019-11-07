San Marcos neighbors agree there’s an affordable housing crisis, but some disagree on how to solve it

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos City Council members unanimously passed changes to its affordable housing policy Wednesday night.

The city has been trying to tackle the issue for months and formed a committee to come up with a plan.

Here’s what they say will help more developers build more affordable housing while also protecting the lowest income individuals and families:

Amendment 1: Tax exemptions

Current: No project that is partnering with a tax exempt partner can request tax exemptions.

Change: Projects can partner with other housing finance or housing authority groups and still become tax exempt through that partnership.

BUT you can’t request tax exemption unless all of these conditions are met:



at least 10% of units are ADA accessible

35% of units include minimum of 3 bedrooms in each unit

project should include criteria listed in the TDHCA’s LURA agreement. Sounds like the city would enter the agreements into the state’s database and the state would enforce/ have the power to take away tax credits.

City would give preference to projects that utilize a local group for tax exemptions

Amendment 2: Remove criteria that requires 20% market rate units

Current: Staff say this requirement does not achieve true mixed income and developers don’t get tax credits for these units so they’re less likely to build affordable housing with this requirement in place.

Amendment 3: Require private shuttle if project isn’t within minimum distance to a proposed or existing bus stop.

Change: Projects have to be located within a quarter mile of a bus stop or provide a private shuttle for residents (no details on conditions of that private shuttle/how far it has to go, etc.)

Amendment 4: Add criteria for support services

Use TDHCA point system

Five categories: mandatory development amenities, common amenities, unit requirements, resident support services, accessibility

Some neighbors are worried that the city is biting off more than it can chew.

“San Marcos is in a mess,” says James Bryant, Jr.

He says the city can’t keep up with code enforcement now, and adding more housing for the most vulnerable will only put those families in bad situations.

