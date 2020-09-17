San Marcos murder suspect turns himself in more than 3 months after shooting

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than three months after a woman was found dead in a San Marcos apartment, the suspect in the case turned himself in.

The City of San Marcos said 20-year-old Steven Crawford turned himself in to Hays County Jail Wednesday. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Ivoryana Ballard earlier this year.

On the evening of May 30, police responded to reports of shooting at the Redpoint Apartments on River Road, the city said. The apartment is located near Willow Springs Creek.

When officers arrived, they found Ballard dead inside an apartment with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to the city.

The investigation identified Crawford as the suspect, the city said. An arrest warrant was issued back in May, but Crawford’s whereabouts were unknown at the time.

As of Thursday, he is still in custody in the Hays County Jail on a murder charge.

This was the second homicide for San Marcos in 2020.