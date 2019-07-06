San Marcos mother looking for answers after her apartment’s roof caves in

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — According to one San Marcos woman, the ceiling on her apartment literally collapsed, sending mounds of insulation and other debris all over her family’s home.

Caitlin Armstrong had stepped outside when a few seconds later, her husband — who was on the couch — started to hear cracking. Then, the drywall fell on them from within their Bracewood Circle Apartment.

Armstrong rushed back inside to check on him, her two sons, and their puppy named Bruce Wayne.

At that time, Armstrong could have used a hero. Instead, they got the response of a representative from their landlord.

“They offered us a place to stay at a different complex but we had like five or 10 minutes to get our stuff,” said Armstrong. “I got one bag for all four of us and we went to the place where they wanted us to stay. It was just rundown, falling apart. My children who are two and three, I would NOT want them to sleep on the ground.”

According to Armstrong, the fire department was sent to her place.

She says fire crews could not find any hint of a leak or anything out of the ordinary that could have caused a collapse. The family states they have had maintenance issues before: some were resolved, others were not.

Bracewood Circle is operated by McIntyre Properties, which operate other apartments in San Marcos.

When KXAN went to see the apartment, there was replacement drywall and insulation placed outside the apartment — indicating that repairs were underway. KXAN crew members were then approached by someone who claimed to be associated with the apartment complex and told to leave.

KXAN never got access to go inside the apartment.

For now, the Armstrongs are spending their rent money on a motel for the night.

“It wouldn’t be so bad if I didn’t have children, but I am not going to allow my children to sleep on the floor in a run down place where I don’t know the living conditions,” says Armstrong.