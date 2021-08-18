San Marcos man sentenced to 80 years in prison on child pornography charges

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos man was sentenced to 80 years in prison on nearly 30 counts of child pornography, the Hays County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

In June, Jose Nasipak, 26, was convicted on 28 counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography in a Hays County trial. All the counts are second-degree felonies. Sherri Tibbe, the 435rd Judicial District Judge, delivered the sentence, the DA’s office said. She stacked four 20-year sentences consecutively for all counts, the DA’s office said.

In a press release from the DA’s office, it says Hays County authorities received a tip in October 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Nasipak was “using the internet to transfer child pornography.” After county authorities were granted a search warrant, they looked through his apartment and seized his cell phone. It was then, the DA’s office says, Nasipak admitted to “searching for and downloading child pornography, as well as transferring child pornography to others in exchange for additional pornographic videos and images.”

Detectives recovered “hundreds of files” that dated back to 2016 in an online storage account.

According to jail records, Nasipak is in custody in Hays County Jail.

We reached out to Nasipak’s attorney for a statement on his client’s behalf, and once we receive it, we will update this story.