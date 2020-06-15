San Marcos man dead after collision with train Sunday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man was killed after his vehicle was hit by a train Sunday in San Marcos.

San Marcos police say Joe Antonio Quintero Sr., 79, was killed when the train hit the 2006 Toyota Tundra pickup he was driving where the tracks intersect with East McCarty Lane in San Marcos. He was pronounced dead at the scene when crews arrived.

Police say the initial investigation showed that all the components of the crossing arms were functioning properly, and witness accounts say the arms were down as the pickup went through the crossing, according to police.

Police are working with Amtrak to investigate the crash further, and no charges are expected to be filed, police said.