San Marcos man accused of stabbing another man in the chest on Christmas Eve

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged on Christmas Eve after being accused of stabbing someone in the chest near a homeless camp.

San Marcos police said officers arrested Richard Davis, of San Marcos. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to 1200 Highway 80 at around 6:31 p.m. on Dec. 24 to help EMS workers. When they arrived, officers found a 41-year-old man bleeding from a chest wound.

The man reported Davis stabbed him near a camp under the Highway 80 bridge. Officers found out the victim was taking down trespassing signs in the camp when he said Davis came up to him with a knife in hand.

Police said after an argument, Davis stabbed the man one time in the chest. The victim was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, where he got surgery. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police found Davis afterwards, and he denied the victim’s claims. A K9 officer found the same style of knife in the area where Davis was last seen, police said. Officers took Davis into custody and transported him to Hays County Jail.

As of Monday afternoon, Davis remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.