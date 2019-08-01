San Marcos leaders plan ahead for population boom

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos — one of the fastest-growing communities in America — has plans to deal with its growth.

On Wednesday, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, in addition to several other city leaders, updated the audience on projects and issues that are pertinent to Hays County and San Marcos.

The address, held at the San Marcos Activity Center, aimed to tell residents how the city will handle the projection that its population will grow from 55,000 up to 85,000 in 10 years.

One of Hughson’s biggest initiatives is storm water management, in addition to adding infrastructure throughout the city — all in order to handle floodwaters.

“The city’s emergency management coordinator is making sure that city staff and the community are prepared for the next flood,” said Hughson. “Which we know is going to happen.”

The first thing Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra told the crowd of about 100 was about the need for comprehensive criminal justice reform in the county.

“We are burning an average of 10 to 15 thousand dollars a day, seven days a week outsourcing inmates,” said Becerra. “You are hurting people’s lives and you are hurting people’s pocketbooks.”

The city says it would like to host more events like this in the future.