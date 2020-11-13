San Marcos issues boil water notice through Saturday afternoon for all customers

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos issued a citywide boil water notice for all customers that will stay in effect through Saturday at 5 p.m.

This is due to construction damage on a major city water main Thursday afternoon, which caused a pressure drop in the system in some areas. The city said it’s a precautionary measure, as there is no evidence of water contamination at this time.

Crews are working to repair the damage.

“After the main is repaired and water samples are processed, we would expect to receive satisfactory water quality results by 5 p.m. on Saturday, which will allow us to rescind the precautionary boil water notice at that time,” said Public Services Director Tom Taggart in a press release.

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consuming. As an additional precaution, the city recommends boiling water before drinking when the water service is restored.

Customers with more questions can call the Water and Wastewater Utility Office at (512) 393-8010 during normal business hours.