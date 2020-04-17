San Marcos hotel owners ask the city to step up their help

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A group of hotel owners in San Marcos are asking the city for more help as they struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.
Hotel revenue per room in the Austin and San Marcos area is down more than 80% right now, compared to the same time last year, based on data from Smith Travel Research, a company that tracks the hotel industry.
“It’s devastating and I’ve never seen it before,” says Sherri Hollander, general manager of the San Marcos Holiday Inn Express & Holiday Inn Convention Center.
Hollander and Vikash Patel say they’ve never seen such a dramatic drop in their hotel industry.
“From going to having hotels operating at 60-70% for years on end and all of a sudden we’re sitting at 5%, 10% with no end in sight,” Patel says, who is president of Haven Management Services.
Patel oversees four hotels in San Marcos.
They’ve had to lay off about 60% of their employees.
“It almost makes it impossible, day-to-day, just to operate,” Patel says.
The city is waiving late fees for hotel occupancy tax payments that are due from April through June.
But Patel, along with more than a dozen local hotel owners, sent a letter to the mayor and city manager, asking for five additional relief efforts, including passing a tax deferral and forgiveness program similar to the one in Buda.
“It gives the hoteliers the option to defer their hotel occupancy tax for their March 20 and their April 20 payments — and they can defer those for two months,” says Lysa Gonzalez, Buda Tourism director.
On top of the grace period, Buda is also offering to waive up to $5,000 in those tax payments.
“So if a hotel has like, $6,000 in their hotel occupancy tax in their March 20 payment, they can defer that for 60 days, be forgiven for $5,000 of it, Gonzalez explains. “But then at the end of the 60 days they would need to pay that $1,000 back.”
San Marcos’ mayor says the city is working to come up with solutions.
“We’re all just looking for whatever assistance we can possibly get,” Hollander says.
In their letter, San Marcos hotel owners say they don’t expect numbers to pick up anytime soon; they anticipate an 80% decline in April and May compared to last year, as well.
Their full five requests are below:
“We humbly request financial relief on behalf of the City of San Marcos hotels owners;
summarized in the following 5 items below.
- City of San Marcos to enact a Hotel Occupancy Tax Emergency Payment Deferral + Forgiveness Program similar to the City of Buda. City of San Marcos to consider
deferring all hotel occupancy tax payments for March 20, 2020 and April 20, 2020 and May 20,2020 for 90 days. The City of San Marcos should agree to revisit the
hospitality Industries situation in late June to see if any additional extensions are
needed.
- City of San Marcos to consider decreasing energy per usage rates for 90 days. City of San Marcos utility rates are very high on average. Maybe there is a short-term solution for a 90 day period to help our Hotel retain staff and stay in operation.
- City of San Marcos to change the late penalty for City Hotel Occupancy tax payment to what the City of New Braunfels has enacted in January of 2020 permanently. We believe the City of New Braunfels is charging a $50.00 fee for late payment past the 21st of each month.
- City of San Marcos to work with Hays County to keep 2020 Property tax rates 60% lower than 2019 on all Hotel and accommodation establishments. We anticipate that the Hotel and accommodation establishments will see a drop in revenue of 60% at a minimum due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We understand that we will have to reassess the evaluations 6 months after the Covid-19 outbreak is over when we see total damage compared to 2019.
- City Council to consider a moratorium for all new hotels or permits for 2-years on any new hotel development within the City of San Marcos city limits until Industry stabilizes.”