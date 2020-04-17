San Marcos hotel owners ask the city to step up their help

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A group of hotel owners in San Marcos are asking the city for more help as they struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel revenue per room in the Austin and San Marcos area is down more than 80% right now, compared to the same time last year, based on data from Smith Travel Research, a company that tracks the hotel industry.

“It’s devastating and I’ve never seen it before,” says Sherri Hollander, general manager of the San Marcos Holiday Inn Express & Holiday Inn Convention Center.

Hollander and Vikash Patel say they’ve never seen such a dramatic drop in their hotel industry.

“From going to having hotels operating at 60-70% for years on end and all of a sudden we’re sitting at 5%, 10% with no end in sight,” Patel says, who is president of Haven Management Services.

Patel oversees four hotels in San Marcos.

They’ve had to lay off about 60% of their employees.

“It almost makes it impossible, day-to-day, just to operate,” Patel says.

The city is waiving late fees for hotel occupancy tax payments that are due from April through June.

But Patel, along with more than a dozen local hotel owners, sent a letter to the mayor and city manager, asking for five additional relief efforts, including passing a tax deferral and forgiveness program similar to the one in Buda.

“It gives the hoteliers the option to defer their hotel occupancy tax for their March 20 and their April 20 payments — and they can defer those for two months,” says Lysa Gonzalez, Buda Tourism director.

On top of the grace period, Buda is also offering to waive up to $5,000 in those tax payments.

“So if a hotel has like, $6,000 in their hotel occupancy tax in their March 20 payment, they can defer that for 60 days, be forgiven for $5,000 of it, Gonzalez explains. “But then at the end of the 60 days they would need to pay that $1,000 back.”

San Marcos’ mayor says the city is working to come up with solutions.

“We’re all just looking for whatever assistance we can possibly get,” Hollander says.

In their letter, San Marcos hotel owners say they don’t expect numbers to pick up anytime soon; they anticipate an 80% decline in April and May compared to last year, as well.

Their full five requests are below:

“We humbly request financial relief on behalf of the City of San Marcos hotels owners;

summarized in the following 5 items below.