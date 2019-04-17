San Marcos hoping to improve warning capabilities with sirens

San Marcos receives grant to enhance emergency systems

SAN MARCOS, TX — Currently, the City of San Marcos has 14 sirens throughout the city. When something big happens (floods, tornadoes) they sound off. The city hopes to allocate more of these sirens to better it’s warning capabilities.

The City applied for various grants from the Department of Homeland Security that would allow for the addition of sirens, and the purchase of a mobile command vehicle. Currently, whenever the need for such a vehicle arrises, San Marcos has to reach out to the state — and that costs money.

The language of the grants can be alarming, says Rachel Ingle, San Marcos Emergency Management Coordinator.

“The homeland security grant program enhances the capability of any jurisdiction to prevent and protect the jurisdiction against acts of terrorism," she said. "So our emergency warning sirens are not just for weather, if those sirens go off they mean that you are in danger and tune to one of these other avenues for information.”

In addition, the city applied for monies from the DHS to add to it’s drainage infrastructure to prevent flooding events in the city.

The grants are managed by CAPGOV and the deadline to apply has long passed, but CAPGOV says now is the best time for other cites to start preparing for next year's applications.