San Marcos High School senior will graduate early to pursue career as pilot

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — As students head back to school, one San Marcos High School senior is already looking forward to early graduation in December.

San Marcos resident Jordan Helbig, 17, says she decided about a year ago that she wanted to be a professional pilot. She flies a Cessna 172, a single-engine aircraft, which she says is an “adrenaline rush.”

She has her pilot’s license and says that since she got it, she’s been out on five flights, including taking family and friends into the skies.

Helbig plans to teach in Cambodia and Thailand as part of a missionary outreach program.