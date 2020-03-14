San Marcos, Hays Co. to issue state of disaster on Sunday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — After the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was announced Saturday, the city of San Marcos and Hays County are set to issue a state of disaster on Sunday morning.

In the annoucnement, Mayor Jane Hughson said:

“The declaration activates our emergency plan and will allow us to allocate resources and to utilize all disaster funding and resources available through state and federal agencies. We knew we would eventually see cases in our area, and have been working cooperatively with our regional partners to protect our residents. We remind everyone to remain calm and to continue to practice preventive measures.”

Hays County officials say the patient traveled to multiple cities along the West Coast of the US and is believed to have been exposed while traveling.

The patient notified the Hays County Local Health Department about their symptoms. They will self-quarantine at home until they have been fever-free for 48 hours without medication.

At no time did the patient expose other Hays County residents to the virus, the county says.