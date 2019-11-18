San Marcos gets first-ever mobility hub, residents express safety concerns

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos city officials opened up a new green space on Monday.

The mobility hub is located on East Hutchison Street and its goal is to provide a safe space for people to gather.

The city’s first-ever mobility hub is designed to encourage all forms of transportation, from pedestrians to bicyclists.

“I have kids that refuse to own a car, so I think our new generations are changing and this is a great place to respect that and celebrate that and encourage that,” says council member Lisa Prewitt.

Coby Schultz says he’s glad to see development in his city.

“I thought that it would make our town a little more modernized, sort of like Austin,” Schultz says.

San Marcos spokesperson Kristy Stark says the mobility hub cost about $361,000. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

But the 18-year-old and his grandmother have some safety concerns.

“I think it might attract a little bit of the homeless so that might be a little bit endangerment,” Schultz says.



“Maybe being old school…Let’s just be careful in how it’s being used and be careful with your surroundings,” says June Cerda, who has lived in San Marcos her whole life.

We asked a project committee member about safety measures for this space.

She says they plan to host an educational event next year to show the public how to use their phones for security.

“Come and learn about activating your mobility spot,” says Carina Boston Pinales.



“At that moment, we’ll be able to address some of the concerns but create a proactive solution and approach,” she says.

Pinales says right now, there are no additional security cameras.

She has confidence in the public.

“If there’s a destination downtown that people know is a gathering spot and a place that is a place of purpose, then it gives everyone that sense of location and purpose of place, so it actually creates a safety element in itself,” Pinales says.

Prewitt says that proper lighting will also help keep the area safe.

Schultz and Cerda hope this new mobility hub is a San Marcos success story. They just want to make sure the city work doesn’t stop here.

“You open up something, you think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be okay.’ No, you’ve got to follow up, you’ve got to check it out and see if this is really working for everyone,” Cerda says.

There are some additional features still to come to the mobility hub, including a bus stop, a ride share parking area and a charging station for electric cars.