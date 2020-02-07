San Marcos flood mitigation plan moves forward following historic 2015 floods

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The City of San Marcos is laying out a plan to stop major flood events from wrecking havoc on a neighborhood of over 400 homes.

The Blanco Gardens and much of Hays County have been hit on several occasions, prompting the federal government to step in and help fund a solution.

Most recently in 2015, two floods wiped out much of San Marcos. The flood in May 2015 has been estimated to equal a 250-year flood event.

“It’s been five years come this May and we are finally getting to the point where I think we are going to get some help and relief,” said Mark Gleason, who lives in the Blanco Gardens and is the vice chairperson of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Gleason and most others living in Hays County remember that May 2015 flood well.

“The volume of water is extreme. I knew that it was equivalent of dang near the MIssississippi river that night,” Gleason said. “I still am not totally done with my house after all the projects.”

Thanks to both federal and state funds, the city will construct a relief channel and a three-foot tall natural barrier. This will keep out overflowing water from the Blanco River in up to a 50-year flood event. That water will be re-directed into the San Marcos River.

The latest assessment shows no real impact on the environment, cultural and historical resources.

The plan is to begin the bidding process in 2021 and have the job done by the end of 2022.

“This is a much needed project, the community is supportive of it, the city is actively workign on it and assurance to the public that we are making it happen,” said Jacquelyn Thomas, the Senior Engineer for the City of San Marcos.

While the City of San Marcos engineering team is tackling the job, those in the neighborhood want everyone to get behind the plan.

“This is going to take a regional approach. The Upper Blanco as a region, Hays County, the City of Kyle, Blanco, Kimberly, we can all come together to really find a solution to this problem so we don’t lose any more lives and maintain what we have,” Gleason said.