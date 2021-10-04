San Marcos fish recommended to be declared extinct by U.S. government

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommended last week that a fish native to San Marcos be removed from the endangered list and declared extinct.

The San Marcos gambusia is one of more than 20 species from across the country listed in the federal report to be extinct. This comes after the government agency started a review of the fish in May 2018.

According to that report, the San Marcos gambusia only lived in parts of the upper San Marcos River and was last seen in the wild in 1983. It was first listed as endangered in July 1980.

“All currently available scientific data and field survey data indicate that this species has been extinct in the wild for over 35 years,” the Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says reduced flow of water from the springs and water pollution were threats to the fish’s population.