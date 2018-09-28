San Marcos fire victims having a hard time getting donated funds Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Iconic Village Apartment complex (KXAN photo) [ + - ] Video

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Some victims of a deadly San Marcos fire say it’s been difficult to receive money that was donated to Texas State specifically for them. The university raised over $100,000 for students in the months following the fire.

“It’s been a little bit of a struggle personally keeping up with like school, work, you know rent, utilities,” said Matthew Smith who says he lost everything in the fire.

The Iconic Village Apartment Complex houses mostly Texas State University Students, Smith is one of them. The university collected thousands of dollars for the students affected. However, Smith says he can’t get his hands on any of it.

“I haven’t gotten anything back from them,” said Smith.

Smith says he’s having a hard time proving to university officials his apartment burned. “All she requires is legal documentation that you live there and obviously I don’t have that, it’s been hard to find something to say I legally live there,” he said.

All of the proof burned, and to make it even more difficult, “it was a sublease between friends,” said Smith.

Meaning there’s nothing formally written between him and the apartment complex. The university says Smith needs to prove that before they give him any money. So far Texas state says it’s been able to help 72 students.

Texas State says there are a few other qualifications to receive the emergency funds. Just to name a few, they must be currently enrolled at the university or enrolled the previous semester, have exhausted all other financial resources and have completed all request forms.