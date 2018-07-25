San Marcos fire victim continues fighting in San Antonio hospital Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. San Marcos apartment fire on July 20, 2018 (Courtesy/Doug Wilson) [ + - ] Video

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The search and recovery efforts have wrapped up at the scene of the deadly apartment fire in San Marcos. Fire officials have yet to identify what started the fire and say an investigation could last months.

In total, five bodies were pulled from the rubble and one man continues fighting for his life in a San Antonio hospital. Friends and family of 20-year-old Zachary Sutterfield say he received burns on 70 percent of his body in the massive Iconic Apartment fire.

According to close friends, doctors estimate that Sutterfield will likely spend more than 200 days in the hospital to recover. As for now, friends and family we spoke to said they are focused on Sutterfield's recovery and are asking for privacy.

"The family is displaced for 210 days to a year. That's a long time to make life work in a town you don't call home and a lot in medical bills," said Julie Schiers, a close friend to the Sutterfield family.

The Sutterfields have set up a number of ways to donate to help the family.

You can make a monetary donation online through the PayPal account: zacharysutterfieldlove@gmail.com. You can also mail in a check to the Crockett National Bank in San Angelo, making the check out to Karl Sutterfield. The address is 502 South Koenigheim, San Angelo, TX 76930.

As for the other 200 plus people displaced from their homes, donations and benefits are being set up daily.

On Wednesday, the Blue Dahlia Bistro in downtown San Marcos will be hosting a benefit dinner and concert for the victims. The money received from the event will go to help all of the victims from the fire.