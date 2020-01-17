San Marcos fire chief wants to hire 33 new firefighters to keep up with growth

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Fire Department breaks ground Friday on a replacement fire station No. 2, a bigger facility that can accommodate more firefighters as the city grows.

It comes as city leaders anticipate the results of a consultant’s report on staffing levels within the department. Fire chief Les Stephens expects it to highlight what he already believes — the department should hire new firefighters to bump up the daily minimum staffing levels.

“We’ve seen a lot more vertical development,” he explained. “It takes three times as many people to address a fire on the third floor or above.”

Right now, the department staffs a minimum of 17 firefighters per 24-hour shift (though a typical shift is 22 firefighters). Stephens would like to have a minimum of 26 per shift, meaning the department would need to hire 33 additional firefighters over the next several years.

“It would be nice to be there right now, honestly,” he said. “I think that’s realistic given the city’s growth.”

On KXAN News Today, would more firefighters have made a difference in the deadly Iconic Village apartment fire in 2018? Stephens weighs in.