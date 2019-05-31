San Marcos’ CM Allen Parkway construction stalled by rain

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been almost a month since record amounts of rain fell on Central Texas — and its still causing trouble.

The City of San Marcos announced that a major construction project has been delayed partly because of the rain. The work was slated to be complete by this summer.

CM Allen Parkway is a large artery that connects downtown San Marcos to I-35. Since July of last year, a stretch of CM Allen in downtown has been undergoing a major overhaul. During that initial construction, it was discovered that work was needed to be done to some of the wastewater lines under the street.

Now it’s rain.

“We’re thankful for the rain but it’s been a real construction challenge to have 48 days of rainfall since the project began and over 20 inches of rain between September and January,” said Laurie Moyer, Director of Engineering & Capital Improvements.

The city adds that crews will work additional hours and weekends to get the work done by the new deadline of mid-October.

Still, the construction is causing a headache to business along the street.

Tegan Hooten is a stylist who works on CM Allen. Hooten says the work has been irritating her client base.

“They are having trouble finding the area and some of them have actually turned around and gone home because they don’t want to come here,” says Hooten.

Hooten adds that some of her customers and others of near-by business have been known to get their car stuck in ditches tied to the construction.

“We want our parking lot back and the beautiful view.”

For more information on the project, click here.