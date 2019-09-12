San Marcos city leaders look to tackle housing needs at public meeting Thursday

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Central Texas is growing fast but as the area continues to grow, some communities are having trouble keeping up with the need for housing.

San Marcos is one of those communities that has faced growth and housing challenges. Since 2000, San Marcos has experienced a spike in home prices, with a sharp rise in prices in the past five years.

In Sept. 2014, the median home price was about $170,000. Today, a similar home is estimated to cost around $300,000 — almost double.

“In general, not enough housing but then the prices have gone exponentially due to that fact,” homeowner Steven Kampfer said of the problem.

In a city report, it shows the median income growth is not keeping up at the same pace. That’s why, for the past year, the Workforce Housing Task Force, City Council Housing Committee and city staff have developed four goals, six strategies and 23 actions. In an effort to address the community’s key housing needs which include pricing homes near or below $200,000, adding affordable rentals for people who earn less than $25,000, and work to keep people from being forced out of their homes.

“Our city council recognizes how important housing is and how important it is that we address and tackle these difficult issues now as we are growing and will continue to grow in the future,” Abigail Gillfillan, the city’s planning manager said.

On Wednesday, city leaders will present their draft of the Strategic Housing Action Plan at the final task force meeting starting at noon. Next month, city council is expected to vote plan.